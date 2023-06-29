Roundup: Affirmative action ruling / UPS strike / Bed Bath & Beyond 

Struck down: The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down affirmative action in college admissions, declaring race cannot be a factor and forcing institutions of higher education to look for new ways to achieve diverse student bodies.

Deliveries paused: Frustrated by an “appalling counterproposal” earlier this week, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers said a strike is imminent and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer. The International Brotherhood of Teamsters walked away from negotiations Wednesday, demanding that UPS give its “last, best, and final offer” no later than June 30. Read more.

Not dead yet: Bed Bath & Beyond will live on, online at least, after online retailer Overstock.com acquired the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and will become Bed Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. Read more.