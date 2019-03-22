Roundup: 500 jobs to Lafayette / Farm Bureau assistant retiring / Rig count dips

Jobs push: LHC Group, a home health company, says it will create 500 new jobs in Lafayette as part of a planned $46 million expansion at its headquarters. Gov. John Bel Edwards and LHC Group Chief Executive Keith Myers announced the project today during a press conference and ground-breaking ceremony. If completed as planned, LHC will employ 1,100 workers in Lafayette. Read the full announcement from Louisiana Economic Development.

Career closing: Louisiana Farm Bureau Assistant to the President James Monroe announced this week he is retiring after 47 years of working for the Farm Bureau. A native of Gilbert, Monroe grew up on a cotton, soybean and cattle farm before earning a degree in agribusiness from LSU. He was hired with the bureau in 1972, and promoted to his current position in 1983.

Drilling down: The number of active drilling rigs plunged by 10 last week led by dips in West Texas and Louisiana. Nine of the losses came from rigs drilling for oil, and two of those were offshore rigs, which factored into the loss for Louisiana, according to weekly figures compiled by the services firm Baker Hughes, a GE company. The overall rig count is down to 1,016 active rigs, including 824 rigs primarily drilling for crude oil.