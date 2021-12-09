Roundup: 2022’s big ideas / Jeff Landry / Hurricane preparation  

New Year: Every December, LinkedIn editors ask a group of its most influential users to share the big ideas they believe will define the year ahead. For 2022, the list includes vaccines, mental health practices and how employees talk about salaries. See the list of 29 big ideas.

Social costs: Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking a federal court in Lafayette to halt a Biden administration plan to apply climate change “social cost” damages when regulating certain industries. President Joe Biden issued an executive order shortly after taking office that resurrected an Obama administration initiative aimed at determining dollar amounts for social damages stemming from carbon emissions. Read more from The Center Square.

2021 storms: Tufts University senior research analyst Marina Lazetic contends in an opinion piece featured in Louisiana Illuminator that this year’s hurricane season demonstrated that Louisiana’s current approach to severe weather is not enough. Lazetic writes that under current policies Louisiana’s coastal residents are forced farther from their homes—or further into poverty—with each hurricane season. Read the full story.