Roundup: Storm debris removal / Gubernatorial candidates / Construction employment   

Cleanup effort: The East Baton Rouge city-parish government today announced it will activate its debris removal program in response to recent severe weather events on Monday, Aug. 7. Storm debris must be placed curbside and should be clearly separated from regular garbage and recycling collection piles. WAFB-TV has more information.

Ceding powers?: Three of the seven candidates for Louisiana governor said they would voluntarily give up some of the office’s wide-ranging power and influence if elected this fall to replace Gov. John Bel Edwards. Louisiana’s political chattering class has, for decades, said the position comes with more control than it does in other states. Read the full story from Louisiana Illuminator.

Adding jobs: The construction industry added 19,000 net jobs in July, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. On a year-over-year basis, industry employment has expanded by 198,000 jobs, an increase of 2.5%. See the analysis.