Nonprofit launches new flood risk calculator for homeowners

As Hurricane Laura bears down on the Gulf Coast, Louisiana residents are preparing for what could be a historic storm surge.

The potential for widespread flooding is high, but even after major storms like Hurricane Harvey in 2017, some homeowners in high-risk areas still do not have flood insurance. That’s because today’s federal flood maps, which guide insurance demand, are backward-looking.

Starting this week, however, homeowners and potential homebuyers will be able to see a new, forward-looking analysis of their property’s flood risk, which could have a huge impact on the national housing market, CNBC reports.

A nonprofit research and technology group, First Street Foundation, launched an interactive website offering flood risk data on more than 142 million homes and properties across the country in June. Now realtor.com, one of the nation’s largest home listing sites, will put those scores on all of its listings.

First Street, working with more than 80 scientists and researchers, is remapping America’s flood risk in an effort to educate homeowners, buyers and the greater real estate industry. It assigns a flood score to every property.

While FEMA classifies nearly 9 million U.S. properties as having substantial risk, requiring them to carry federal flood insurance, First Street identifies nearly 70% more, or more than 14.5 million properties, with the same level of risk. Read the full story.