New workforce development program will focus on disaster resilience

Gov. John Bel Edwards is launching a workforce development program, PRO Louisiana, as part of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative that will create a workforce skilled in professional resilience occupations, his office announced today.

The skills taught through the program are important to disaster recovery and mitigation efforts. The first phase of the PRO Louisiana program, which LWI is completing in partnership with both the Louisiana Community and Technical College System and Louisiana Economic Development, will focus on heavy equipment operator training.

There’s been more than $400 million in federal funding allocated toward flood mitigation throughout Louisiana for projects to be completed over the next few years, Edwards says, and these trained professionals will work on a number of the projects.

The program’s goal is to create a workforce that can support flood-reduction projects and build Louisiana’s disaster defense.

Six Louisiana community colleges will offer PRO courses in upcoming months: Baton Rouge Community College, Central Louisiana Technical Community College, Louisiana Delta Community College, Northshore Technical Community College, Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College and South Louisiana Community College.