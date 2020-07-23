New coronavirus aid package shaping up in Senate  

Senate Republicans have cast aside one of President Donald Trump’s key demands in their emerging coronavirus stimulus package, refusing to include a payroll tax cut in their opening offer to Democrats, which Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is aiming to announce later today.

Their proposal also would slash enhanced unemployment benefits for millions of workers—even as the Labor Department reports that weekly unemployment claims had risen for the first time in four months, The Washington Post reports.

In recent days, Trump had insisted that he might not sign an eventual bill if it did not include the payroll tax cut, but the plan was extremely unpopular with Republicans. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on CNBC this morning that the White House still liked the idea and could pursue it in potential future legislation—although McConnell has repeatedly indicated that the legislation taking shape now will be Congress’ last major coronavirus relief bill.

The focus has been on sending another round of stimulus checks to Americans, because that approach would put money in people’s pockets more quickly.

The emerging GOP bill is expected to include a fresh round of $1,200 payments to individuals, a limited extension of enhanced unemployment insurance benefits, $70 billion for elementary and secondary schools, money for coronavirus testing and tracing, and legal liability protections for businesses and health care providers, among other provisions.

Half of the school money will be connected to schools physically reopening their classrooms. No new money for state and local governments is expected, but instead the legislation will allow local leaders more flexibility in spending $105 billion allocated in the CARES Act in March.

The proposal, which McConnell views as the starting point for negotiations that will unfold over the next couple of weeks, falls far short of what Democrats have demanded. Read the full story.