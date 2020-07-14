New bankruptcy rules could lead to uptick in filings by small businesses

While larger companies have long used chapter 11 to file for bankruptcy, new changes to the law could make it easier for small businesses struggling from the pandemic to file for bankruptcy protection, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Previously, filing for bankruptcy was too costly and complicated for many small businesses, but the new law makes it faster, easier and more advantageous for struggling small business owners to file for chapter 11. Combined with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, and federal stimulus and rent grace periods soon coming to an end, some bankruptcy lawyers are predicting there will be a surge in small business failures in the coming months.

The new law, they say, will make many business owners realize that filing for bankruptcy might be a better option than struggling for years to dig out of a financial hole, especially with the outlook so unpredictable.

At the same time, the new law could also force more creditors like suppliers and landlords to the negotiating table sooner. The new rules also provide small businesses with more leverage to renegotiate leases and debts while continuing to operate, often under the same ownership.

More than 500 companies have filed for bankruptcy under the new small business bankruptcy rules since February, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute. June was the top month for filings with 131 cases; many were filed in states hit hard by the pandemic like Florida, Texas, California, New York and Illinois.

Amy Quackenboss, executive director of the American Bankruptcy Institute, warns that companies worried about their futures should act sooner rather than later so they have the resources to pay the fees that are part of a bankruptcy.

“If you are a small business and you’re looking at the cash you have now and that continues to dwindle and you don’t file now you run the risk of not being able to file in a month,” she says.

