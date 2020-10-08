Louisiana sees decrease in initial unemployment claims

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana dropped 17% last week, down more than 3,000 from the previous week.

There were nearly 13,500 initial claims filed last week, down from the previous week’s more than 16,000, which was a spike after weeks of reported decreases.

Despite the falling numbers, claims are still 586% higher than they were for the same week last year, when just shy of 2,000 claims were filed.

Meanwhile, continued unemployment claims last week decreased to a little more than 195,000, down 9% from the week prior.

The four-week moving average of continued claims fell to 224,763, while the initial claims four-week moving average for initial claims dipped to 15,195.