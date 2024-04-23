Longtime BESE director resigns

The longtime director of the Louisiana’s K-12 school board announced on Monday that she’s retiring, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Shan Davis, who has led the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education for nearly a decade, announced her final day on the job via email Monday.

“It just seemed like the right time,” Davis said in a call with the Louisiana Illuminator. “This is my fourth board, and I’ve always tried to carry out what the majority of the board wanted. My role is to serve the board, and that is what I’ve tried to do. I feel like I’ve enjoyed doing that, and I’ve been successful at it.”

Davis served as an educator in East Baton Rouge Parish for 16 years before joining BESE. She worked for BESE for 15 years before taking the helm as the organization’s leader.

Read the full story.