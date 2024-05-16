Local company acquires consulting firm to expand its Louisiana footprint

Baton Rouge-based Lofton Staffing and Security recently acquired Frazee Recruiting Consultants LLC to expand its footprint in Louisiana.

Frazee Recruiting Consultants is a full-service staffing consulting firm serving customers throughout Louisiana for over 25 years.

“I chose to place my company in the hands of Lofton due to the locally operated, family-owned atmosphere, providing personalized service as Frazee has done for the past two decades,” Frazee Recruiting Consultants founder and CEO Marianne Frazee writes in a prepared statement.

Frazee will continue to work as a consultant to Lofton.

The acquisition furthers Lofton’s expansion across the Gulf South. Lofton has eight offices in Louisiana and locations in Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas.

Thomas Lofton founded Lofton Staffing & Security over 40 years ago and it has grown into the state’s largest locally owned independent staffing and security company. Brothers Bret and Bart Lofton are co-presidents. The company employs over 80 full-time employees and 4,000 assignment employees.