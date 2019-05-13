Le Chien Brewery looks to Denham Springs after Baton Rouge strike out

A public hearing will be held by Denham Springs Planning and Zoning tonight for a father-son duo from Central looking for a special use permit to open a microbrewery on Hummel Street in downtown Denham Springs, just across the railroad tracks from the Antique Village.

Brett Dunham, and his father, Ron, had planned to open Le Chien Brewery earlier this year on Highland Road. But, after struggling to find a facility with sewer connections in Baton Rouge, Dunham said the focus turned to opening the brewery in a smaller, tight-knit community.

“We looked everywhere—by the interstate, by Juban, in downtown,” Dunham says, adding when they found the Hummel Street property, they initially thought it was abandoned.

If they’re able to move forward on the project, Dunham estimates they’ll have to complete $150,000 to $200,000 worth of improvements to the building, adding the signing of a purchase agreement is expected today.

Construction is expected to be completed within six months after the purchase deal closes, with the Dunhams aiming for early 2020 opening. The public hearing for planning and zoning will start at 6 p.m. at Denham Springs City Hall. The brewery will also need to be approved by the Denham Spring City Council on June 11.