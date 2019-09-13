‘LaPolitics:’ Governor’s race, by the numbers

The first race to greet Louisiana voters at the top of the fall ballot will that for governor.

More national money will flow into the state over the next few weeks for this contest than any other, Why? For starters, the next governor will be charged with helping guide the redistricting process, which is a hefty political issue nationally.

Before the avalanche of advertising arrives, and ahead of your balloting, here’s some historical context on the office worth keeping in mind:

—Since July 30, 1812, Louisiana has seen 66 governorships helmed by 56 people. One was a woman, one was an Indian-American, one was an African-American and 53 were white men.

—We have had 13 accidental governors, or men who had no idea they were about to become governor when they did. That included three Senate presidents and seven lieutenant governors who had to step up, as well three Louisiana governors were appointed during military occupations.

—When a vacancy does occur in the office of governor, the line of succession is as such: lieutenant governor, then secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, Senate president and finally speaker of the House.

—So how have we gotten rid of governors in the past, not that we’ve had had governors worthy of getting rid of, right? Twenty-nine former governors were forced to leave office due to term limits and four died in office, including one who was thrown from a horse. Another five former governors had to be removed from office and seven more resigned.

—Of those who were allowed to seek re-election, only five decided against pursuing another term and another five stood for re-election but lost.

—Over the past 207 years, only eight governors achieved second terms. If successful in his attempt, Gov. John Bel Edwards would be the ninth. Only two former governors have managed to serve during three different terms.

—Only one governor has changed parties while in office.

In summary, discounting wartime and the line of succession, this state has only seen 55 actual gubernatorial cycles. The one slated for this fall will be the 56th.

