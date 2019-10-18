Kolache Kitchen opening fourth restaurant, second in NOLA 

Kolache Kitchen is planning to open its fourth restaurant, and second New Orleans location, in the Central Business District in the coming months.

The bakery café’s newest restaurant will be located on Carondelet Street in the EZ Park building, and comes after owner Will Edwards has spent the past six months renovating his two Baton Rouge restaurants. He plans to open it either later this year, or early 2020.

“I’m so excited to bring our quick-service concept to the Central Business District,” Edwards says. “This location will focus on grab-and-go items that are perfect before work or during a lunch break.”

Like Kolache Kitchens Feret Street location, the new location will not have a drive through. This year, Edwards revamped Kolache Kitchen’s menu to include healthier options like egg whites, veggies and corn tortillas on breakfast tacos and a wider selection of coffee drinks.

Edwards said in January he’s continuing to explore options around the Baton Rouge region.