Investar Bank expands to Lake Charles

Growing its presence along the Interstate 10 corridor, Baton Rouge-based Investar Bank is expanding into Lake Charles, according to an announcement from the bank’s holding corporation. The move is part of Investar’s effort to bridge its way to the greater Houston market, which it entered in March by acquiring Mainland Bank.

Spearheading the Lake Charles expansion is a father-son duo of former Hancock Whitney bankers. Kevin Lacy, a 15-year banker with commercial and industrial banking experience in Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, will serve as Investar’s new commercial and industrial market manager and senior vice president, leading the Lake Charles expansion.

Meanwhile, his father, Steve Lacy, a 43-year banking veteran and a retired Hancock Whitney city president in Lake Charles, will step in as Investar’s business development officer and senior vice president for the Lake Charles market.

“They are well versed on the local economy and have spent the majority of their careers banking some of the top businesses in the area,” says Jeff Blum, the bank’s commercial and industrial president. “We look forward to executing our strategy of growing core deposits while establishing a diverse loan portfolio in this new market.”

Also joining Investar is Julie Prentice, who will work alongside the Lacys as a commercial banking specialist.

The team will work from temporary office space at Investar’s existing Lafayette branch until the necessary regulatory approvals are obtained. Construction on a new branch is on track to begin within 60 days.

