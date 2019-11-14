IBM hopes to change weather forecasting with supercomputer 

IBM today launched a new weather model offering high-resolution forecasts globally with detail as small as two miles wide, CNBC reports.

The system is called GRAF and will have many applications globally for governments and industries, including airlines, agriculture and retail.

IBM became a leading player in meteorology when it purchased the Weather Company in 2016. It retained the data gathering and forecasting units while splitting off the Weather Channel.

IBM says its new supercomputer, DYEUS, built just to run the weather model, will issue 12 trillion pieces of weather data every day and process forecasts every hour. By comparison, many global weather models update only every six to 12 hours.

