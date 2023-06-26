How to ensure that your startup’s mission doesn’t get lost in a tough economy

For mission-driven startups, there’s often pressure to scale quickly while also making progress toward social impact goals. But as Fast Company reports, a growing number of CEOs plan to pause their efforts in response to economic conditions.

For mission-driven companies growing with impact in mind, is it possible to scale your business without putting impact on the back burner? In short, yes, but not without obstacles.

Here are three challenges you may encounter while scaling an impact startup and how to overcome them:

Align mission with business imperatives: For impact startups, growth amid the current macroeconomic environment can feel like a delicate balancing act. But embedding your company’s mission into the business model, culture and governance from day one means that, as it grows, so does its impact.

Make accountability a strength: Most days at a startup can be fast paced and scrappy, and the pressures to create a profit can overwhelm the desire to prioritize progress being made toward the mission. But Fast Company says measuring and tracking that progress is critical and can open doors for future partnerships and investment.

Follow through on mission by enabling talent to prioritize purpose: Keeping mission and culture in focus can be a deciding factor for both talent and customers weighing which company to join or which platform to buy. Data shows that, despite economic uncertainty, candidates, employees, consumers, and businesses still care about a company’s values and actions.

