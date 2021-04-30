Homebuilding begins at The Lakes at Harveston as fitness center completed

Mike Wampold and John Fetzer have completed construction on a $6.5 million clubhouse and fitness center at the Lakes at Harveston, the second residential development in their planned community at Nicholson Drive and Bluebonnet Boulevard.

Completion of the facility, which will include two pools and an outdoor cooking pavilion overlooking a 50-acre lake, comes as builders are beginning construction on model homes in the development and individual buyers are beginning to sign purchase agreements.

The first phase of The Lakes will consist of 186 home sites, a fraction of the 1,100 planned overall.

“We have lots of people who have signed purchase agreements and plan to start building in the next 60 days,” Wampold says. “We’re excited.”

Homes in The Lakes at Harveston will be priced between $500,000 and $700,000 and will range from 2,000 to 4,000 square feet.

Harveston is a massive and ambitious project on some 1,400 acres Wampold has owned for years. He and Fetzer broke ground in 2013. The first residential development, The Preserve at Harveston, comprises some 350 lots and is sold out.

Meanwhile, plans are moving forward for Harveston’s commercial district, which will cover some 575 acres and include more than 1 million square feet of retail space.

The developers got approval from the Metro Council in December 2019 to create an Economic Development District, which will use 2% of any new sales taxes generated within the district—an estimated $2 million a year—to help cover the cost of developing a supermarket-anchored retail center, multifamily and commercial space, a K-12 charter school, church, sheriff’s substation and fire station.

Wampold says he expects to announce agreements with the school and some of the commercial tenants this summer.