Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine: For 25 years, Mestizo has blazed its own trail

It’s no secret that the food industry has undergone a radical transformation over the last 25 years. People have more educated palates these days, thanks to television and social media, and they’re willing to try more non-traditional dishes and experiment with new ideas.

That’s been a good thing for Jim Urdiales, as his decidedly unique Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine was a bit ahead of its time when it opened its doors in 1999. In the early days, some of his customers were hesitant to accept his unique take on Mexican cuisine. “They didn’t understand that I was trying to tell a different story,” Urdiales says. “But people today are more educated about food and are willing to explore new options.”

AT A GLANCE Top executives: Jim Urdiales, Owner Phone: 225.387.2699 Address: 2323 S. Acadian Thruway, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Website: mestizorestaurant.com

“My menu is not like anyone else’s,” he adds. “It’s a fun menu that tells the full story of Mexican cuisine. Most people just get the Tex-Mex side of the story, but we show them that it’s a beautiful, complex and gourmet experience.”

Urdiales gave the restaurant its name—Mestizo means “of mixed blood and two cultures”–in honor of his own Acadian French-Mexican heritage. His grandfather migrated from Mexico to open a restaurant in Lake Charles, then four of his children opened their own Mexican restaurants in the years that followed.

