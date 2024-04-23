Here’s where Louisiana ranks among states with the highest quit rates

Louisiana has the seventh-highest quit rate in the U.S., according to a recent study by Schmidt & Clark.

The study analyzed the latest available data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which states had the highest average quit rates between October 2023 and January 2024.

Louisiana’s average quit rate over that four-month span was 2.83%, peaking at 3% in October 2023.

The study found that Alaska had the highest average quit rate in the country at 3.5%, followed by Montana and Wyoming (tied for second), West Virginia, Delaware and Mississippi.

According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Massachusetts has the lowest quit rate in the country, followed closely by New Hampshire and New York.

Louisiana’s ranking comes at a time when workers nationwide are quitting their jobs for better opportunities.

Explore the latest available data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics here.