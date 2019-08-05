Gotcha giving free bike rides as app updates 

Less than a month after launching services and then suffering technical difficulties that kept people from using the bikes, Gotcha is offering free rides to Baton Rouge residents as it completes technical upgrades.

As WAFB-TV reports, a spokesperson with Gotcha did not say how long the company will allow the free rides. Last week, the bikes were temporarily out of service after a technical glitch caused issues with the bike share’s app.

The Gotcha program in Baton Rouge has had several snags in the process of its launch this year, with multiple delays since March.

The company set up 500 bikes with docking stations throughout downtown and the LSU campus area in July, and it is projected to roll out up to 800 bikes in the next 24 months. Read the full story.