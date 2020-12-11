FinBomb Sushi Burritos & Poke Bowls opens in Arlington Marketplace

With an eye toward expansion, FinBomb Sushi Burritos & Poke Bowls has opened at Arlington Marketplace, on the corner of Burbank and Lee drives near LSU.

The contemporary Japanese and Hawaiian concept—which was initially supposed to join the development last year, reports show—opened its doors Tuesday, with a grand opening taking place Wednesday.

The Baton Rouge eatery marks FinBomb’s second U.S. location, the other being a one-year-old spot in Reno, Nevada. Owner and local businessman Charlie Henry says he’s currently planning four other locations for the Baton Rouge market, three of which will roll out in 2021.

“We just signed a contract with strategic franchise partners to roll out a growth plan for franchising,” says Henry, declining to disclose where the other restaurants would be located. “We’re doing a national launch. Companywide, 15 new locations will open next year.”

As its name suggests, the restaurant sells sushi burritos and poke bowls, a dish made of chopped raw fish coated in seasonings and marinades. Baton Rouge saw an explosion of poke restaurants in 2018, a trend that continued through much of 2019 and appears to be holding up relatively well amid the pandemic.

“Some other businesses have similar products to what we’re serving, and they were all well-received when they opened,” Henry says. “We believe we’ve developed a special niche, with more of a Japanese style.”