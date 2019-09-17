Executive Spotlight: Emergent Method founder Nick Speyrer  

Emergent Method, the Baton Rouge-based management consulting firm Nick Speyrer founded in 2012, ranked highest among local metro area companies that made Inc. magazine’s list of 5,000 fastest-growing U.S. businesses this year. The company generated $8.3 million in revenue in 2018—a 635% uptick since 2015—earning it the No. 686 rank on the list, up from No. 1,292 last year.

Business Report recently chatted with Speyrer for its Executive Spotlight feature. Read the full Q&A, here’s a sample of what you’ll find.

Where is the company seeing the most growth? What has set Emergent Method apart from other management consulting firms?

“We are seeing growth across all our business units and consulting disciplines. Our differentiator is that we are focused on building meaningful, trusted and lasting relationships with our clients. We want to be seen as their go-to partner and problem solver, supporting them in building high-level strategies and then serving as an extension of their team in execution and implementation. Our consulting engagements aren’t transactional—we take great pride in working with clients we care about and in areas or communities where our work can have a lasting, positive impact.”