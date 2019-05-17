Dentists buy Perkins Road property for $1.1M for new office

Baton Rouge dentists Dr. Dustin Kidder and Dr. Elizabeth Kidder are moving their Perkins Road practice to the new Perkins Point development, at the corner of Perkins Road and Hyacinth Avenue.

The couple bought a .35-acre parcel in the development for $1.1 million, according to sales documents, and took a loan for $3.35 million to buy the property and build a new facility. Construction on the project is expected to start within the next few months.

David Trusty, principal of Trusty Commercial, represented the Kidders, who bought the property from Steve Noyola, a Florida-based developer with Commercial Property Ventures.