Crews working to restore water to thousands in Louisiana

Crews in Mississippi and Louisiana scrambled today to repair water main breaks and fill up tanks after freezing temperatures knocked out the water supply to tens of thousands of residents.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says that the worst of the state’s water outages were in north Louisiana and Lake Charles, which still is struggling to recover from Hurricane Laura. He says bulk and bottled water deliveries were planned for the hardest-hit areas.

The water problems follow the vicious cold spell that hammered Louisiana, Texas and other Southern states leading to widespread power outages. On Thursday, more than 1 million Louisiana residents were without clean drinking water, either due to boil water advisories or water service disruptions.

More than 180,000 customers in Mississippi and Louisiana were still without power this morning, according to power outage.us.

In Shreveport, fire crews were helping fill tankers to provide water at hospitals and dialysis centers, the Shreveport Times reported. Mayor Adrian Perkins said water had been restored to some parts of the city.

Edwards says he is grateful that warmer weather was forecast across Louisiana by Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

“I expect that over the next several days, we will make repairs to the water systems and get things functioning as close to normal as possible,” the governor said in a live event with The Washington Post. See the latest on the winter storms and their impact from The Associated Press.