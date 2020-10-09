Cassidy pushes bill to create board for examining how deaths occur in disasters

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., is joining U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, in introducing bipartisan legislation that would create a permanent independent board to study the underlying causes of disaster-related fatalities and property damage nationwide and make policy recommendations to improve disaster resiliency.

Currently, policymakers rely on a patchwork of studies, after-action reports, audits, and media reports—which Cassidy says are inconsistent and vulnerable to political pressure—to understand the impacts of natural disasters.

If passed, the Disaster Learning and Life Saving Act of 2020 would create the National Disaster Safety Board, modeled after the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates plane crashes, major railroad accidents and commercial highway accidents and makes policy recommendations. Since 1960, air travel fatalities have decreased by more than 99%.

Similar to the NTSB, the NDSB would be independent. Its seven members would be chosen based on their backgrounds in emergency management, public health, engineering, social and behavioral sciences, and experience working at the state and local level and with vulnerable communities.

The NDSB would also include a special office to focus on disaster impacts to low-income communities, communities of color, the elderly, and people with disabilities.

The organization would work collaboratively with affected state and local governments.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by U.S. Reps. Garret Graves, R-La., and Katie Porter, D-Calif.

For a one pager of the bill, click here. For a copy of the bill text, click here.