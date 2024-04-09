BRAC backing bill to restructure Louisiana Economic Development

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber on Tuesday announced its support for legislation that would restructure the Louisiana Economic Development agency.

In Senate Bill 494, Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, outlines a comprehensive plan to reorganize LED.

Under the measure, a new advisory board, comprising private sector leaders from across the state, would be tapped to develop a comprehensive state economic development plan that reflects the unique assets, needs and goals of the state’s varied regions. In addition, LED would have streamlined procurement and technology processes, allowing the organization to operate at the speed of business—and be more responsive to businesses looking to grow jobs and investment in the state.

By streamlining operations and focusing on strategic growth sectors, BRAC says SB494 would enhance the agency’s capacity to support business expansion and job creation across the state. It would also facilitate a more coordinated and efficient approach to economic development initiatives, encouraging collaboration among state, regional and local entities.

Ann Trappey, BRAC interim president and CEO, says the bill would make the agency more agile.

“This bill is a game changer for our state, promising to elevate Louisiana’s position as a prime destination for investment and innovation,” Trappey says.

Supporting the reorganization of LED and best practices for economic development was a key priority listed in BRAC’s 2024 legislative agenda.