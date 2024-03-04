Black women impacted at work as pushback grows against diversity initiatives

With attacks on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, Black women looking to climb the corporate ladder face a more hostile landscape than ever, The Associated Press reports.

The resignation of Claudine Gay in January as Harvard’s first Black president is considered the latest event in a revolving door of Black women who have been aggressively questioned or abandoned after achieving a career pinnacle.

Black female professionals also were hit hard when an administrator at a historically Black college in Missouri accused the school’s white president of bullying and racism before taking her own life. This led some to build networking groups and mentorships. For others it triggered an exodus to entrepreneurship and re-invention.

The number of Black women in the workforce is in danger of shrinking because of a lack of support and opportunities, according to advocates.

Black women comprise 7.4% of the U.S. population but they occupy only 1.4% of C-suite positions and 1.6% of senior vice-president roles, according to the 2020 Lean In report, The State of Black Women in Corporate America. U.S. Census data shows Black women working year-round and full-time in 2021 made 69 cents for every dollar earned by a white male counterpart. Meanwhile, white women comparatively earned 80 cents on the dollar.

