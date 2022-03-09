Best of 225 ballot now open 

It’s officially awards season. The Best of 225 ballot opened last week and will remain open until 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 7.

More than 7,000 people sent in write-in nominations earlier this year, which determined who is on the final ballot in more than 70 categories including Best New Restaurant, Best Brunch, Best Visual Artist and Best Chef.

Cast your vote, and you will be automatically entered to win $1,000 from Campus Federal Credit Union.

Read 225 magazine’s FAQ to find out more about how the nominees were determined and how and when the 2022 winners will be revealed.

Cast your votes here.