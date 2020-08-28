Baton Rouge consumer spending shows signs of rebounding 

East Baton Rouge Parish’s sales tax collections in June grew more than 7% year-over-year, according to the latest figures released by the city-parish, showing signs that consumer spending is rebounding after initially plummeting from pandemic-related closures.

Despite the sharp growth, year-to-date spending in the parish is still down some 3.6%.

Figures released earlier this week show overall sales tax revenue and vehicle tax collections totaled more than $17 million in June, up from roughly $14.7 million in May, and which contributed to the $92.2 million the city-parish accumulated in the first six months of this year.

After two months of decreases, vehicle tax collections in the city-parish have also picked up, posting a nearly 16% increase in June compared to 2019.

Sales tax revenue for the city, meanwhile, was up 6% from the previous year, marking the first positive growth since February. Check out the full report.