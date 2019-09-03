Ball: Louisiana is officially in a campaign state of mind

It’s campagin season: That glorious time when anyone and everyone asking for your vote promises to make all your dreams come true … with a tax cut to boot, writes Business Report Executive Editor JR Ball in his new column.

For many of y’all, I get it: Having your “Despacito” YouTube viewing experience delayed by another Ralph Abraham ad is about as pleasant as a kidney stone. But can’t Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee wait 10 seconds for a little Yankee Doodle democracy in action?

In addition to the governor’s race featuring Abraham as one of three top contenders, Round 2 of legislative term limits dings in this year, meaning 31 House members and 16 state Senators must look elsewhere for work on the taxpayer dime.

So, sit back and prepare yourself for the reality show that will be 1) months of selective data massaging proving life here is simultaneously utopian and putrid, 2) political operatives and PACs pouring over the opposition’s every uttered word and action as if scouring the Zapruder film for that magic bullet faux pas, and 3) Trump-like rants from pro- and anti-Edwards forces knocking those “look how cute” back-to-school photos off your social media streams.

To wit, we know incumbent John Bel Edwards loves football and believes life in Louisiana is getting better every day; businessman Eddie Rispone has two co-pilots—God and Trump; and Abraham is apparently auditioning to replace Tom Cruise in Top Gun III.

It’s fun—and way entertaining—but none of us have clue one about what any of these fine gentlemen will actually do if elected. Yes, Abraham, in particular, is tossing out position papers and guest opinion pieces on a variety of serious subjects, but collectively calculating how it all gets done without bankrupting the state is harder than LSU finding a way to beat Alabama in football.

See his full column, where Ball lists other political races worth watching. Send comments to editor@businessreport.com