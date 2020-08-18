Average CEO earnings soared to $21.3M last year 

Fueled by a surging stock market, CEO compensation climbed to its highest level in seven years last year and could be poised to rise again in 2020, despite the widespread layoffs and pay cuts of the coronavirus recession, The Washington Post reports.

The Economic Policy Institute, a left-leaning think tank, found that chief executives of America’s 350 largest companies earned an average of $21.3 million in realized compensation in 2019, setting the ratio of CEO-to-worker pay at 320-to-1, up from 293-to-1 in 2018 and more than five times higher than the 61-to-1 ratio in 1989.

Details about CEO pay lag because they are shared in corporate proxy statements, which are typically released early in the following year before many companies’ spring annual meetings. As a result, the lofty numbers have landed during a time when the pandemic has devastated the labor market and income inequality has become an election campaign issue.

Between 1978 and 2019, according to EPI’s analysis, CEO compensation, adjusted for inflation, rose 1,167%, much higher than the top 0.1% of wage earners, whose pay grew 337% between 1978 and 2018 (the most recent year available). Meanwhile, the typical workers’ compensation, using figures that primarily rely on Bureau of Labor Statistics data for wages of a full-time worker in each industry, grew by just 13.7% over the past four decades. Read the full story.