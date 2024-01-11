A Baton Rouge hospital executive’s strategy for peak performance

Long working hours. High-stress environments. A sedentary lifestyle. Lack of work-life balance. The constant drive for success.

All that and more can seriously impact an executive’s health and well-being.

So for its January issue, Business Report asked Baton Rouge General CEO Edgardo Tenreiro not for his professional or medical advice, but instead to share his own strategy for performing at his best.

High on his list? Be like an athlete: Don’t try to go 100% every single day. “If you look at a professional athlete, they plan their year around when their competitions are, and it is the same with work in other professions,” Tenreiro says. “Just like athletes have peaks and valleys in their training, you have to pace yourself and have days of rest and days where you go out and go hard.”

