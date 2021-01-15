Report: Baton Rouge among worst U.S. cities for ‘clean energy’ efforts

Baton Rouge ranks 97th out of 100 U.S. cities measured for their “clean energy” efforts, according to the 2020 City Clean Energy Scorecard.

The scorecard, released today by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy, scores cities on their efforts to achieve a clean energy future by improving energy efficiency and scaling up renewable energy. Cities were ranked in five policy areas: local government operations, communitywide initiatives, buildings policies, energy and water utilities and transportation policies.

Baton Rouge scored zero out of a possible 10 points for local government operations and communitywide initiatives. It also scored a zero out of 15 possible points for its energy and water utilities.

Additionally, Baton Rouge scored just two out of 30 points for its buildings policies, and four out of 30 for its transportation policies, giving the city an overall score of 6 out of 100 possible points.

Louisiana’s capital city tied with Oklahoma City for the No. 97 spot, outranking only Wichita, Kansas (99th) and Augusta, Georgia (100th).

First place went to New York City, while Boston and Seattle tied for second and Minneapolis and San Francisco tied for fourth. Rounding out the top 10 were Washington, D.C. (6th), Denver (7th), Los Angeles (8th), San Jose, California (9th) and Oakland, California (10th).

Bottom-scoring cities like Baton Rouge are years behind the policy efforts of leading cities. If cities are to scale up climate efforts broadly across the country, more will need to adopt and implement impactful clean energy policies, according to the ACEEE.

Read the full report.