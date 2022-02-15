Pipeline safeguards broke down in December oil spill 

A corroded pipeline that ruptured and spilled 350,000 gallons of diesel fuel into a New Orleans-area wetland did not have a fully functioning leak detection system at the time, ABC News reports. The spill was also larger than previously reported.

Two of three components of a leak detection system for the 16-inch pipeline did not issue alarms as required when the pipeline broke just east of New Orleans on Dec. 27, 2021, Collins Pipeline Company disclosed in an accident report submitted to federal regulators.

The third part of the system worked as designed and issued an alarm, according to the report. It was not clear from the information provided by the company when that alarm went off or if the parts of the system that malfunctioned caused any delay in its response. Read the entire story.

Subscribe to 10/12 Industry Report’s weekly e-newsletter 10/12 Weekly for more south Louisiana industry news.