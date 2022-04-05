New Fortress Energy seeks to build LNG terminal 16 miles off Grand Isle

New Fortress Energy Inc. announced last week that it has filed applications with the U.S. Maritime Administration, the Coast Guard and the Department of Energy to construct and operate a new offshore natural gas liquefaction terminal off Louisiana. The facility would be capable of exporting approximately 145 billion cubic feet of natural gas per year.

The project will be in federal waters approximately 16 miles southeast of Grand Isle and will access U.S. gas supply by leveraging existing infrastructure. Procurement of all long-lead materials is complete and modular assembly of equipment is underway.

Subject to the receipt of all required permits and approvals, NFE targets beginning operations in the first quarter of 2023. Read the announcement.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report’s weekly e-newsletter. Subscribe to the free 10/12 Weekly here to keep up with south Louisiana industry news.