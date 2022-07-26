Denbury adds carbon sequestration site in Louisiana 

Denbury Inc. announced July 21 that it had signed a definitive agreement with a landowner near Donaldsonville to lease approximately 18,000 acres for future CO2 sequestration.

The site is located in Assumption and St. James parishes, less than 5 miles from the company’s existing CO2 Green Pipeline and in close proximity to the Louisiana Industrial Corridor, which has one of the highest geographic concentrations of industrial CO2 emissions in the U.S.

Denbury estimates there are more than 50 million metric tons per year of existing stationary CO2 emissions within 30 miles of the site. The company anticipates the site will have high CO2 injectivity and total sequestration capacity of more than 80 million metric tons of CO2. Denbury estimates first potential CO2 injection for the site as early as 2025. Read the announcement.

This story was included in 10/12 Industry Report. Subscribe here to keep up with south Louisiana industry news.