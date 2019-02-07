The fastest-growing job in Louisiana is biomedical engineering

The unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.0% in January 2019, while the labor force participation rate hit its highest mark since 2013. Overall, the latest jobs report indicated that the U.S. labor market is still chugging along.

And some jobs are growing faster than others, Yahoo Finance reports. Construction and extraction jobs are in high demand in the U.S., along with installation, maintenance, and repair services. Production jobs are also quickly developing, as are mathematical and technology-focused occupations. In Louisiana, the fastest growing job, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, is biomedical engineering.

Yahoo took the state-by-state data and created a map you can see here. The fastest growing job in each of Louisiana’s neighboring states is wind turbine service technician in Texas, tool programmer in Mississippi and retail car repair person in Arkansas.