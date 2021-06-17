Louisiana tax revenue has yet to fully rebound from COVID-19 downturn

Monthly tax receipts collected in Louisiana from March 2020 to February 2021 were below the total tax revenues collected in the previous year, according to an analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts and the Urban Institute.

However, tax revenue collected by the majority of the 50 states exceeded that of the prior 12 months, showing that revenue growth in those states has erased the losses that occurred during the pandemic. In the case of Louisiana, though, tax revenues decreased 2.5% over that period, as The Center Square reports.

Nationwide, total state tax receipts were up 0.01 percent in the March 2020-to-February 2021 period, compared to the previous year, the study found. The conclusion is based on preliminary data from 49 states, since no data was available for Wyoming.

In 29 states, revenues had increased quickly enough to offset the pandemic losses, the study found. Idaho posted the highest tax revenue gains, at 11%, according to Pew Charitable Trusts.

The revenue recovery occurred much more quickly than in previous recessions, the researchers reported. Read the full story.