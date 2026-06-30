Why Triad Electric & Controls is leasing a 254,000-square-foot Geismar facility

Triad Electric & Controls, a subsidiary of The Newtron Group, has leased a 254,000-square-foot advanced manufacturing facility in Geismar. The facility will accommodate more than 100 skilled employees and expand the industrial contractor’s prefabrication capabilities, The Newtron Group says.

The “state-of-the-art” facility is located about 12 miles from Triad’s new Airline Highway office. The Newtron Group did not publicly disclose the facility’s address or when operations are expected to begin. Ascension Business Report has requested that information and is awaiting response.

At the facility, Triad will design and manufacture prefabricated electrical assemblies including equipment yard modules, temporary power switchboards, electrical hangers, conduit assemblies, duct banks, underground 90-degree racks, lighting assemblies and electrical boxes.

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Building the prefabricated skids in a controlled environment can accelerate field installation, reduce field labor requirements and improve quality, consistency and safety, according to The Newtron Group.

“This investment strengthens our ability to deliver with speed, consistency and safety,” Triad President Brian Bordelon said in a statement. “Geismar’s proximity to our Baton Rouge office keeps our teams closely connected to projects across the region.”

Triad, an industrial electrical and instrumentation contractor, is headquartered in Baton Rouge. In addition to its Baton Rouge operations, it maintains offices in the Lake Charles and Houston areas.

The Newtron Group, also headquartered in Baton Rouge, is a national leader in electrical construction. The company generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

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The Baton Rouge Area Foundation assumed ownership of The Newtron Group in April. The long-planned transition was designed by founder Newton B. Thomas to preserve the company’s culture and expand its philanthropic impact.

Thomas, an LSU Hall of Famer, died in July 2025 at 81.