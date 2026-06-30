What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Here are the latest property transactions, issued permits and upcoming business-related events in Ascension Parish.

A partnership between Guillot Properties and Ponville Properties purchased the former Capital One Bank building on Mississippi Street in Donaldsonville from Terry Meilleur’s Blue Chips and Hot Tips entity for $390,000.

The Ascension Parish Government bought land along La. 44 for the La. 44 at Parker Road Roundabout project for $263,165. The parish council approved the ordinance to purchase the land for the project in December 2025.

Local organization American Soldiers Evaluation Services purchased a 4,000-square-foot office building on East Josephine Street from Nolan and Sharon Aikens for $400,000. American Soldiers Evaluation Services’ CEO, Dr. Sandrine Nkouga, represented the buyer in the transaction. ASES provides various services to meet the needs of veterans and their families, which include assistance with navigating military benefits and claims and ensuring veterans receive support.

A commercial renovation of a former restaurant space in Walmart on Airline Highway into a dessert drinks shop. The renovated space is 2,270 square feet with the project expected to cost $75,000.

New construction permit for the foundation only of a new modular building at Sugar Mill Primary School. The project is estimated at $50,000. Mapp Maintenance is the listed contractor.

New construction permit for an office buildout for a single tenant occupying 4,500 square feet on Industrial Drive as part of phase 6 of the Ascension Commerce Center. The project is estimated to cost $650,000, with Arco DB Companies listed as the contractor.

New construction for a 10,053-square-foot metal building consisting of 1,582 square feet of office space and 8,471 square feet of warehouse space on Terminal Court in Geismar. Haddad Contractors is working on the $975,000 project.