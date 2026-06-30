What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Here are the latest property transactions, issued permits and upcoming business-related events in Ascension Parish.
Property transactions
- Local organization American Soldiers Evaluation Services purchased a 4,000-square-foot office building on East Josephine Street from Nolan and Sharon Aikens for $400,000. American Soldiers Evaluation Services’ CEO, Dr. Sandrine Nkouga, represented the buyer in the transaction. ASES provides various services to meet the needs of veterans and their families, which include assistance with navigating military benefits and claims and ensuring veterans receive support.
- The Ascension Parish Government bought land along La. 44 for the La. 44 at Parker Road Roundabout project for $263,165. The parish council approved the ordinance to purchase the land for the project in December 2025.
- A partnership between Guillot Properties and Ponville Properties purchased the former Capital One Bank building on Mississippi Street in Donaldsonville from Terry Meilleur’s Blue Chips and Hot Tips entity for $390,000.
Issued permits
- A commercial renovation of a former restaurant space in Walmart on Airline Highway into a dessert drinks shop. The renovated space is 2,270 square feet with the project expected to cost $75,000.
- New construction permit for the foundation only of a new modular building at Sugar Mill Primary School. The project is estimated at $50,000. Mapp Maintenance is the listed contractor.
- New construction permit for an office buildout for a single tenant occupying 4,500 square feet on Industrial Drive as part of phase 6 of the Ascension Commerce Center. The project is estimated to cost $650,000, with Arco DB Companies listed as the contractor.
- New construction for a 10,053-square-foot metal building consisting of 1,582 square feet of office space and 8,471 square feet of warehouse space on Terminal Court in Geismar. Haddad Contractors is working on the $975,000 project.
- New construction for a 10,000-square-foot metal building on Lawrence Minor Road in Gonzales. The building will feature roughly 2,200 square feet of office space and 7,700 square feet of warehouse space. Weems Development is the listed contractor and the project is estimated to cost $747,000.
Business agenda
- New business: The Ascension Parish Chamber is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Precision Machinery Contractors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 7. The company headquarters is located in Houston and the Gonzales office is its only other location.
- Essential’s new site: A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for July 8 to celebrate the opening of Essential Credit Union’s new location in Gonzales.
- Member luncheon: The Ascension Chamber luncheon is scheduled for July 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Price Leblanc PACE Center.
- July social: The Young Ascension Professionals will hold its July social event at Back Nine Golf from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Ascension Parish Chief Administrative Officer Ricky Compton will provide a state of the parish update.
- Bowling tournament: The Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a bowling tournament and social on July 20 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Premier Lanes.
- Informational session: The Ascension Chamber has partnered with the Center for Emerging Energies to host an informational session on carbon capture, utilization, and storage. The interactive session will provide a deeper look into CCUS and other emerging energy technologies shaping the region’s future. The event, originally scheduled for June and postponed due to weather, was rescheduled to July 22 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Clarion Inn Conference Center on La. 30 West.