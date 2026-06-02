What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Here are the latest property transactions, issued permits and upcoming business-related events in the parish.

A renovation permit for a suite containing approximately 4,100 square feet in the Oak Grove Village retail center on Airline Highway to accommodate Dogtopia’s Prairieville location. The project is valued at $780,000 with Integrity Constructors as the contractor.

New construction of a two-story, 30,000-square-foot field house at Dutchtown High School. The bid price for the project was $7.8 million. Stuart & Company General Contractors will be working on the build.

A new construction permit for a project featuring the addition of a roughly 4,700-square-foot office inside an existing warehouse at Process Pumps and Equipment on East La. 30 in Geismar. Interior improvements include updated restroom flooring and paint. The project, valued at around $502,000, also includes updated building insulation in the warehouse portion only. Arkel Constructors is the listed contractor.

A demolition permit for the demo of the gym at St. Amant Middle.

The Ascension Parish government acquired roughly 127 acres between Louis White Road and La. 73 for its parish floodplain management plan from a group comprising the family of late auto dealer Price LeBlanc for $2.5 million. This is the second land acquisition at the location totaling more than 200 acres toward the project. In March 2025, the parish bought an adjacent 80-acre tract for $1.6 million.

SA Recycling purchased the Modern Metals Recycling property on Airline Highway in Prairieville for $4.3 million.

Andrew Wilson of Wilson Rail Services purchased the industrial property housing Pointer Smith Contractor Corporation on Terminal Court in Geismar for $1.2 million. Pointer Smith serves Class 1 short line railroads and industrial and port facilities throughout the Southeast. In 2023, Pointer Smith joined with Wilson Rail Services.

Barogan Properties purchased The Gold Club gentleman’s club on La. 30 in Geismar for $615,000. Business filings list William Fakouri and Edward Rotenberg as the members of Barogon Properties. The company owns two industrial properties adjacent to the club.