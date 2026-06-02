What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Here are the latest property transactions, issued permits and upcoming business-related events in the parish.
Issued permits
- A new construction permit for a 12,000-square-foot office and warehouse building on Copperhead Road in Geismar. The project is valued at $400,000 with RW Construction Inc. as the contractor.
- A demolition permit for the demo of the gym at St. Amant Middle.
- A new construction permit for a project featuring the addition of a roughly 4,700-square-foot office inside an existing warehouse at Process Pumps and Equipment on East La. 30 in Geismar. Interior improvements include updated restroom flooring and paint. The project, valued at around $502,000, also includes updated building insulation in the warehouse portion only. Arkel Constructors is the listed contractor.
- New construction of a two-story, 30,000-square-foot field house at Dutchtown High School. The bid price for the project was $7.8 million. Stuart & Company General Contractors will be working on the build.
- A renovation permit for a suite containing approximately 4,100 square feet in the Oak Grove Village retail center on Airline Highway to accommodate Dogtopia’s Prairieville location. The project is valued at $780,000 with Integrity Constructors as the contractor.
Property transactions
- The Ascension Parish government acquired roughly 127 acres between Louis White Road and La. 73 for its parish floodplain management plan from a group comprising the family of late auto dealer Price LeBlanc for $2.5 million. This is the second land acquisition at the location totaling more than 200 acres toward the project. In March 2025, the parish bought an adjacent 80-acre tract for $1.6 million.
- SA Recycling purchased the Modern Metals Recycling property on Airline Highway in Prairieville for $4.3 million.
- Andrew Wilson of Wilson Rail Services purchased the industrial property housing Pointer Smith Contractor Corporation on Terminal Court in Geismar for $1.2 million. Pointer Smith serves Class 1 short line railroads and industrial and port facilities throughout the Southeast. In 2023, Pointer Smith joined with Wilson Rail Services.
- Barogan Properties purchased The Gold Club gentleman’s club on La. 30 in Geismar for $615,000. Business filings list William Fakouri and Edward Rotenberg as the members of Barogon Properties. The company owns two industrial properties adjacent to the club.
- Prairieville Hospital Partners bought a roughly 12-acre vacant tract adjacent to the Rise Community Hospital on Market Place Drive near Commerce Centre Drive in Prairieville from entity Five Smooth Stones for $645,000. Business filings with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office list Rand Falbaum as the registered agent and manager of Prairieville Hospital Partners. John McClean and Jay Soud are the members of Five Smooth Stones. Prairieville Hospital Partners also owns the land where the hospital sits.
Business events
- June social: The Young Ascension Professionals are holding their June social titled “Seats at the Table: Young Elected Officials,” from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 3 at the St. Amant Library and Community Center.
- Member luncheon: The Ascension Chamber is hosting its June member luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 11 at the Price LeBlanc PACE Center.
- Informational session: The Ascension Chamber has partnered with the Center for Emerging Energies to host an informational session on carbon capture, utilization, and storage. The interactive session will provide a deeper look into CCUS and other emerging energy technologies shaping the region’s future. The event is scheduled from 5 to 7 p.m. June 17 at the Clarion Inn Conference Center on La. 30 West.