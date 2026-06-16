What we know about the Magnolia Ridge Logistics Park

The 186-acre Magnolia Ridge Logistics Park is entering its next phase, with 14 shovel-ready sites in one of the state’s most active manufacturing and logistics corridors.

The project, developed by a pair of Louisiana-based firms, Ratcliff Development and JRE Capital, wrapped up the infrastructure construction and is generating interest from industrial users, investors and build-to-suit prospects seeking development-ready property near major transportation and industrial infrastructure.

“As demand for industrial development continues across the Capital Region, Magnolia Ridge is well-positioned to support new investment, business expansion, and future job growth,” Ratcliff Development President Gregg Thompson said in a statement.

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Located near major manufacturing and petrochemical operations, Magnolia Ridge enters the market at a time when available industrial inventory remains limited across South Louisiana.

That was outlined by Evan Scroggs of Lee & Associates, who presented at the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors’ 2026 Trends seminar in April.

Scroggs outlined that while overall vacancy in the Baton Rouge MSA climbed to 4.38% at the end of 2025, the increase is largely concentrated in North Baton Rouge, with Ascension and South Baton Rouge accounting for a relatively small share of available space. Together, those submarkets had roughly 321,000 square feet of vacant inventory—underscoring continued supply constraints in Ascension Parish. Scroggs is the listing broker for the Magnolia Ridge Logistics Park.

“This corridor continues to see significant industrial activity and long-term economic growth,” said Trey Williams, managing partner at JRE Capital. “Magnolia Ridge creates an opportunity for companies to move quickly in a strategic Gulf Coast location.”

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Industrial real estate in Ascension Parish accounted for $83.9 million in 2025, nearly 40% of the parish’s total commercial investment. Geismar alone accounted for $65.4 million in commercial transactions, nearly a third of the entire parish’s total. Industrial deal values more than tripled on average compared to 2024.

Zoned for light and medium industrial, Magnolia Ridge supports a wide range of by-right uses that align with surrounding developments and market demand. Lot sizes range from 1.8 to 16.51 acres, with the flexibility to combine parcels to meet larger site requirements.

In September 2024, JRE Capital and Ratcliff Development partnered to purchase the nearly 200 acres of farmland in Geismar for the park for $10.9 million.