Straight Talk with Ascension Roofing and Fabrication’s Rebecca Evans Mouk

As Ascension Parish’s economy expands, so does the network of companies supporting its commercial and industrial growth. Among them is Ascension Roofing and Fabrication, a locally owned contractor that has built a presence serving commercial clients across south Louisiana. President Rebecca Mouk, who also chairs the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce, leads the company alongside its sister operation, JRE Industrial. She spoke with Ascension Business Report about the company’s growth, the challenges facing the construction trades and how rapid development in Ascension Parish is shaping the industry. The interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

Roofing remains a traditionally male-dominated industry. What has the journey been like navigating your company in that environment?

As the youngest of four and having been born with a physical “disability,” my parents raised me with the attitude that I can do anything I set out to do and to never quit. They pushed me to do everything my siblings did, even if it meant I had to work harder at it. There was no focus on jobs being male- or female-dominated in our family, so I have carried that mindset into the work world, too. Although roofing and metal fabrication are challenging, I believe in hard work and tenacity. I have also surrounded myself with great and dedicated employees with the same goals and mindset that I have and they contribute to making things happen, no matter the obstacle.

- Advertisement -

What advice would you give to someone looking to build a career or start a company in the construction trades?

Know what you’re doing: Learn your business, whatever it is, from the inside out.

Always be professional and willing to put in the work to succeed.

Be willing to take the risk. It’s worth it.

Be willing to rely on others to help you. You don’t have to fight all the battles alone.

Ascension Parish and the broader Capital Region continue to see residential and commercial growth. How has that expansion influenced your strategic planning, hiring and investment decisions?

We are always looking for expansion opportunities and new technologies within our business arena, so knowing the growth is coming quickly makes us speed up that process. We have already invested heavily in new technology and expanding our capabilities, something we plan to continue to do. We are always looking for qualified candidates and also help develop the future generations to get into a trade like ours, so we will continue to have that pipeline of skilled workers.

What are the biggest challenges that come with working in your industry?

Access and contact with the industrial customers is a big challenge; insurance, a qualified workforce and safety. There are a lot of challenges, but we thrive on challenge.

What market shifts—whether from insurance trends, storm activity or new construction—are shaping demand for your services right now?

Insurance rates continue to be an issue for any business owner. We have to increase our rates to customers as our costs go up every year, which is unfortunate for both our company and our customers. We stay involved in lobbying for lower rates and reform. Storm activity is something that comes along and we do our best to alleviate the headaches they cause for our customers by being prepared to act, but it’s not something we focus on. It isn’t good for Louisiana as a whole. Our company is heavily focused on the industrial and commercial industry. We stay focused on servicing existing petrochemical facilities and the anticipated growth of new industry entering Louisiana and especially Ascension Parish.

What advice would you give to an entrepreneur considering launching or relocating a business in Ascension Parish?

Ascension Parish is the fastest-growing parish in the state, so you want to be here! We have an active and busy network with the Ascension Chamber and other organizations, so it’s easy to get plugged in quickly when you choose Ascension Parish.

As the parish grows, what infrastructure or quality-of-life issues do you think deserve the most attention from business and civic leaders?

Of course, traffic is and will continue to be an issue. We have to advocate and lobby for infrastructure improvements. I believe the quality of life in Ascension Parish is already good. There are great schools and it’s clean and safe. Expanding on the good things we already have will continue to move Ascension forward.

What can you tell us about JRE Industrial and how it came about?

JRE Industrial started with a working relationship with one of the owners of a company that sold out to a much larger, out-of-state corporation. Knowing that he wanted to start again and go back to being a local company, he approached my Dad (who was my business partner) and me to talk about expanding with him as a partner. As we always do, we looked at the possibilities and decided to go for it. Although my dad passed away last year, we were both very happy with our decision.

Recommend a community or business leader for Ascension Business Report‘s Straight Talk. Email Ascension Business Report News Editor Jordan Arceneaux at jordan@businessreport.com.