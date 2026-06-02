Straight Talk with Ascension Chamber President and CEO Donnie Miller

Ascension Parish is in the midst of a significant growth period, fueled by billions of dollars in industrial investment, rapid population gains and a diverse business landscape. As businesses navigate workforce shortages, infrastructure demands, rising operating costs and new opportunities tied to major projects, the Ascension Chamber of Commerce is working to help employers stay connected and competitive. In this Q&A, Ascension Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Donnie Miller discusses the parish’s economic momentum, the challenges facing local businesses, efforts to strengthen workforce development and entrepreneurship, and what it will take to ensure Ascension’s growth remains sustainable in the years ahead.

What do you see as the chamber’s biggest priorities in helping local businesses keep pace with Ascension’s growth?

The biggest priority is making sure growth remains intentional and sustainable. Ascension Parish is experiencing unprecedented industrial investment, population growth and business expansion all at the same time. The chamber’s role is to help businesses not just react to growth but prepare for it. That means focusing on four key areas: infrastructure and transportation, workforce and talent development, small business and entrepreneurship, and quality of life and community development. We are also focused on helping businesses stay connected to opportunities, whether that is workforce pipelines, procurement opportunities tied to industrial projects, advocacy at the local and state level, or simply creating stronger networks between businesses, government and community leaders.

Where are Ascension employers seeing the biggest labor shortages right now, and what partnerships are helping address them?

The shortages are most noticeable in skilled trades, industrial maintenance, construction, healthcare, transportation and technical positions. A good reason for this is that there is quite a bit of work happening now and that will only increase over the next 3-5 years. At the same time, many small businesses are working to find experienced administrative, hospitality and service workers. The encouraging part is that partnerships across the parish are becoming stronger. The chamber works closely with the Ascension Parish School System, LCTCS (specifically River Parish Community College), workforce development organizations, industry partners and economic development leaders to help align education and training with employer needs. Programs like Leadership Ascension and Young Ascension Professionals also play an important role in retaining talent locally and helping develop the next generation of community and business leaders.

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Large-scale industrial projects continue to reshape Ascension Parish. How can local small businesses better position themselves to benefit from those investments and supplier opportunities?

Relationships and visibility matter. Many local businesses are capable of supporting these projects, but they need access to decision-makers and procurement networks. That is why the chamber places a major emphasis on networking, supplier engagement, business education and connecting local businesses with larger industry partners. We encourage businesses to become certified where appropriate, strengthen safety and compliance standards, invest in workforce training and actively participate in chamber events and regional industry conversations. The reality is that many opportunities exist beyond construction. These projects create demand for professional services, hospitality, logistics, retail, technology, marketing, staffing, maintenance and many other sectors.

Ascension’s business landscape has become more diverse over the last decade. What industries outside of manufacturing and petrochemicals are showing the most momentum right now?

Healthcare continues to grow rapidly. We are also seeing strong momentum in professional services, logistics, technology, retail, hospitality, construction and small business entrepreneurship. Ascension’s population growth is creating demand across multiple sectors. As more families and professionals move into the parish, businesses that support quality of life, entertainment, dining, healthcare and personal services are expanding alongside industrial growth. There is also growing interest in entrepreneurship and locally owned businesses, which is an exciting trend for the long-term health of the parish economy.

Many businesses are navigating higher insurance, labor and operating costs. What are chamber members telling you about the biggest economic pressures they’re facing in 2026?

Insurance costs remain one of the most common concerns we hear, especially property and liability coverage. Labor costs and workforce retention are also major pressures, particularly for small businesses competing against larger employers for talent. At the same time, businesses continue dealing with inflationary pressures tied to equipment, materials, utilities and day-to-day operations. One of the chamber’s priorities is making sure the business community has a unified voice when discussing these challenges with policymakers and regional leaders. Businesses want practical solutions and long-term stability.

Housing availability and affordability have become increasingly important economic development issues. How do you think the parish balances growth while maintaining quality of life and attainable housing options?

That balance will define the next decade for Ascension Parish. Growth is positive, but communities must grow responsibly. We need housing options that support young professionals, working families, industrial workers and retirees, while also preserving the character and quality of life that makes Ascension attractive in the first place. That requires thoughtful planning, infrastructure investment and collaboration between local government, developers, schools, utilities and the business community. Economic development and quality of life are no longer separate conversations, they are directly connected.

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What resources or initiatives is the chamber focused on to support startups and locally owned businesses?

Small businesses remain a critical pillar of the local economy. The chamber continues expanding programming focused on networking, education, visibility and mentorship opportunities for entrepreneurs and locally owned businesses. Programs like the Small Business Network, leadership development initiatives and educational programming are helping connect entrepreneurs with resources and relationships that support growth. We also want to continue creating more intentional opportunities for startups and emerging businesses to engage directly with larger employers, community leaders and potential customers.

Looking ahead five to 10 years, what does success for Ascension Parish’s business community look like to you, and what challenges could potentially slow that momentum?

Success means Ascension Parish becomes one of the strongest and most balanced business communities in the Gulf South, not just because of industrial investment, but because of workforce strength, infrastructure, entrepreneurship and quality of life. It means businesses can grow here, families want to live here and young professionals see a future here. The biggest risks are infrastructure failing to keep pace with growth, workforce shortages, rising costs and losing community alignment around long-term priorities. Growth without coordination can create strain. But if the parish continues collaborating and planning strategically, the opportunities ahead are tremendous.