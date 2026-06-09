Cleaner steel ahead? Hyundai revises the air permit for its Louisiana plant

Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel [HPLS] recently submitted revisions to its air permit application that are expected to reduce emissions from the proposed $5.8 billion facility in Ascension Parish, marking an improvement from the version submitted in January, according to a company spokesperson.

The revised application includes several environmental upgrades, including:

Replacing nine natural gas-fired industrial heaters with electric heaters;

Installing selective catalytic reduction systems in the direct reduction plant and cold rolling mill to further reduce nitrogen oxide emissions;

Adding 12 ultra-low NOx burners to the steel manufacturing process; and

Enhancing particulate matter control systems with improved dust collection efficiency.

The changes stem from ongoing engineering optimization and environmental review efforts. As a result, the facility’s projected emissions would be reduced by approximately 294,486 tons of greenhouse gases annually, along with roughly 500 tons per year of nitrogen oxide emissions and 240 tons per year of particulate matter (PM10) emissions and 203 tons per year of particulate matter (PM 2.5) emissions.

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The greenhouse gas reduction is equivalent to removing about 68,690 passenger vehicles from the road each year, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s greenhouse gas equivalencies calculator.

“These changes reflect Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel’s continued commitment to incorporating advanced technologies and environmental controls into the project,” an email statement from HPLS reads. “The revisions further strengthen the facility’s environmental performance while supporting Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel’s broader goal of producing carbon emission reduced steel for the North American automotive market.”

Local advocates who have urged Hyundai-POSCO Louisiana Steel to modify its permit application to meet environmental and public health standards say the revisions represent progress but do not fully address their concerns.

“These changes signal that Hyundai is hearing our calls for them to do better–and that opportunities remain to push the company to do better,” Sierra Club senior attorney Andrea Issod said in a statement. “While switching to electric heaters is a step in the right direction, and we applaud the significant reduction in smog-forming and particulate emissions, the company’s air permit application still raises red flags that must be fixed before this project can proceed. Hyundai must adopt cleaner technologies to protect local communities and plant workers from harmful pollution. And if they aren’t doing it, LDEQ should make them. Hyundai Steel has an opportunity to do right by the local community by fully electrifying the facility and committing to using green hydrogen instead of adding to the legacy of industrial pollution in cancer alley.”

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In late May, representatives of the Good Neighbors Louisiana coalition visited Hyundai’s Gonzales office to deliver a list of demands related to the project, as well as additional comments submitted to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality regarding what they described as the company’s failure to establish safeguards against toxic dust generated during construction and transportation activities.

In April, a coalition that included the Sierra Club Delta Chapter, United Steelworkers District 13 and the NAACP Louisiana State Conference sent an open letter to Hyundai Motor Company President and CEO José Muñoz requesting a direct meeting and the establishment of a community benefits agreement.

In late March, the Sierra Club Delta Chapter partnered with several organizations to host an informational fair and town hall focused on the Hyundai Steel project.

Among the concerns most frequently raised at the event were pollution, potential displacement and the cumulative environmental impacts of multiple projects planned within the broader RiverPlex development area.

HPLS plans to host additional community events in the future, though none are currently scheduled, the spokesperson said.

Residents with questions can contact hyundaisteellouisiana@gmail.com.

Read a previous Ascension Business Report article on the Hyundai facility.