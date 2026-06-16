Meet the Ascension honorees in this year’s Capital Region 500

For the fourth consecutive year, Business Report has recognized the region’s most influential leaders through its Capital Region 500 edition, highlighting executives, public officials and community leaders who help shape the economic, civic and cultural landscape of the Capital Region. Among those honored are leaders from Ascension Parish whose work spans economic development, education, manufacturing, telecommunications, health care and business advocacy.

Here are some of the Capital Region 500 honorees with Ascension Parish ties:

Donnie Miller , president and CEO, Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce

Kate MacArthur , president and CEO, Ascension Economic Development Corp.

Edith Walker , superintendent, Ascension Parish Schools

Christen Campbell , senior director for North America Energy Site Development and Utilities, BASF

Josh Descant , CEO, REV

Robert Burgess , former active-duty naval officer; former president and chief operating officer of Eatel Corp. and Gulf Coast Wireless; president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Hospital

Tanya Toups Gautreau , CEO, Keller Williams Realty First Choice

J.J. Howell , VP, Shell Gesimar Chemicals

Melissa Dotson , expansion manager, Shell Geismar Chemicals

Quintin Taylor , Chancellor, RPCC

Jonathan Grimes , President and CEO, Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge

D-D Breaux, former head coach, LSU Women’s Gymnastics

Produced after nearly a year of research and review, the Capital Region 500 highlights key influencers representing a broad spectrum of sectors in business, government and nonprofits. Business Report‘s editorial team also captured those “living legends” who may not continue to keep regular office hours yet remain influential while continuing to build on their legacies.

- Advertisement -

A key factor in selecting the Capital Region 500 was identifying the people others rely on for leadership, expertise and influence. The Business Report staff also considered recommendations from trusted business leaders and accepted nominations from readers who wanted to help shape the list.

Read the profiles of these and other Capital Region 500.