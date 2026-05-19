How local companies can land a piece of the Hyundai Training Center project

River Parishes Community College is partnering with CSRS and ARKEL Constructors to host an outreach event to connect local businesses with construction opportunities associated with a major workforce development project in Ascension Parish.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lemann Center in Donaldsonville. Organizers say the session will provide contractors, subcontractors, suppliers and service providers with information on how to participate in the development of the planned RPCC Hyundai Training Center.

The training center is part of a broader workforce initiative linked to Hyundai Motor Group’s proposed $5.8 billion investment in Louisiana, which includes a steel manufacturing facility in the region.

“The RPCC Hyundai Training Center represents a transformative investment in workforce development and economic growth for our region,” RPCC Chancellor Quintin D. Taylor said in a statement. “We want to ensure local businesses are informed, engaged, and positioned to participate in the opportunities this project will create.”

The planned facility, estimated to cost between $30 million and $34 million, will be located along La. 945 near West Ascension Parish Hospital, span roughly 50,000 square feet and is expected to open in early 2028.

The community college intends to begin training students ahead of that timeline at its existing campuses in Gonzales and Reserve.

In addition to Arkel Constructors, the project team includes a joint venture between Domain Architecture and DLR Group. Other members include civil engineer McKim Creed, structural engineer Forte & Tablada, mechanical engineer Crumb Engineering and electrical engineer EDS.

Event attendees will hear from project representatives about the scope and timeline of the development, upcoming bid opportunities and the procurement process, as well as steps businesses can take to position themselves for involvement.

Organizers say the event is designed to ensure that qualified local and regional firms—particularly those in Ascension, Iberville, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes—are aware of and able to compete for project-related work.

View a previous Ascension Business Report article on RPCC.