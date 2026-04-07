Commercial investment in Ascension surged past $210M in 2025

Ascension Parish’s commercial real estate market posted a sharp uptick in 2025, with investment activity signaling continued economic momentum across the fast-growing parish.
The new report from Elifin shows total commercial investment reached $210.7 million in 2025, a 50.7% increase over the $139.8 million in 2024. Transaction volume also climbed, with 116 deals recorded—up nearly 25% year over year.
The data underscores Ascension’s position as one of the Capital Region’s most active growth markets, with capital flowing across multiple sectors and submarkets.
“Commercial real estate transactions are among the most reliable leading indicators of economic activity,” the report reads. “Every sale of an industrial facility, every land acquisition, every retail investment represents a capital commitment and a bet on a community’s future.”
Industrial real estate led the way, accounting for $83.9 million—nearly 40% of total investment. Much of that activity was concentrated in the Geismar corridor, where large-scale acquisitions and petrochemical-related demand continue to drive up deal size. Geismar alone accounted for $65.4 million in commercial transactions, nearly a third of the entire parish’s total.
The year’s largest single transaction was the $34.45 million sale of a 200,000-square-foot industrial facility on Industrial Drive in Geismar in April 2025 that included Marucci Sports as a tenant. That deal alone exceeded the total dollar volume of many comparable parishes statewide.
Industrial deal values more than tripled on average compared to 2024, reflecting increased corporate and institutional interest.
Multifamily investment followed with $44.8 million across just two transactions, highlighting the arrival of institutional-grade capital in Ascension Parish. Retail investment also surged, totaling $35.6 million, nearly triple the prior year, as population growth continues to attract national and regional tenants.
Land sales remained a key indicator of future development, with 56 transactions totaling $34.4 million across roughly 495 acres. The increase in smaller, development-ready parcels suggests a growing pipeline of near-term projects.
Geographically, Gonzales led all submarkets with $101.2 million in transactions, followed by Geismar at $65.4 million. Prairieville continued to emerge as a retail hub at $29 million, while Donaldsonville at $10.4 million showed renewed commercial activity along the River Road corridor.