Commercial investment in Ascension surged past $210M in 2025

Ascension Parish’s commercial real estate market posted a sharp uptick in 2025, with investment activity signaling continued economic momentum across the fast-growing parish.

The new report from Elifin shows total commercial investment reached $210.7 million in 2025, a 50.7% increase over the $139.8 million in 2024. Transaction volume also climbed, with 116 deals recorded—up nearly 25% year over year.

The data underscores Ascension’s position as one of the Capital Region’s most active growth markets, with capital flowing across multiple sectors and submarkets.

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“Commercial real estate transactions are among the most reliable leading indicators of economic activity,” the report reads. “Every sale of an industrial facility, every land acquisition, every retail investment represents a capital commitment and a bet on a community’s future.”

Industrial real estate led the way, accounting for $83.9 million—nearly 40% of total investment. Much of that activity was concentrated in the Geismar corridor, where large-scale acquisitions and petrochemical-related demand continue to drive up deal size. Geismar alone accounted for $65.4 million in commercial transactions, nearly a third of the entire parish’s total.

The year’s largest single transaction was the $34.45 million sale of a 200,000-square-foot industrial facility on Industrial Drive in Geismar in April 2025 that included Marucci Sports as a tenant. That deal alone exceeded the total dollar volume of many comparable parishes statewide.

Industrial deal values more than tripled on average compared to 2024, reflecting increased corporate and institutional interest.

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Multifamily investment followed with $44.8 million across just two transactions, highlighting the arrival of institutional-grade capital in Ascension Parish. Retail investment also surged, totaling $35.6 million, nearly triple the prior year, as population growth continues to attract national and regional tenants.

Land sales remained a key indicator of future development, with 56 transactions totaling $34.4 million across roughly 495 acres. The increase in smaller, development-ready parcels suggests a growing pipeline of near-term projects.

Geographically, Gonzales led all submarkets with $101.2 million in transactions, followed by Geismar at $65.4 million. Prairieville continued to emerge as a retail hub at $29 million, while Donaldsonville at $10.4 million showed renewed commercial activity along the River Road corridor.

View the full report.