Ascension’s home sales are growing despite affordability pressures

Despite affordability challenges and elevated mortgage rates, Ascension Parish’s housing market continues to show signs of stability through the first five months of 2026.

According to the latest figures from Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, Ascension Parish recorded 158 closed sales in May, a 9.7% increase, while pending sales rose 2.9%.

From a year-to-date view, 583 homes have sold in Ascension through the first five months of the year, a 4.1% increase compared to the same period last year. Pending sales rose 6.4% to 666 transactions, while new listings increased 5% to 875. The parish’s median sales price climbed 2.7% year over year to $308,000.

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Here’s the full breakdown of how the Ascension market performed in May:

New listings decreased 2.8% to 174.

Pending sales increased 2.9% to 144.

Closed sales increased 9.7% to 158.

Median sales price decreased 2.9% to $307,781

Percentage of list price received declined by 0.4% to 98%.

Days on market until sale increased 19% to 69.

Inventory of homes for sale increased 6.2% to 482.

Months supply of inventory increased 7.9% to 4.1 months.

Trey Willard of The W Group says the market has settled into a more balanced position after several years of volatility.

“At 4.3 months of inventory, we’re in a good balanced market,” Willard said. “The market’s balanced, but it’s individualized in segments of price points, and that’s totally based on affordability.”

Ascension continues to command the highest average sales price among the region’s three largest residential markets, which include East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes Willard says homes priced below $400,000 remain in particularly high demand, with limited inventory and strong buyer activity.

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“Anything under 400,000, it’s crushing,” he said. “From zero to $300,000, there’s very little inventory available to purchase.”

The market shifts noticeably at higher price points. Willard says inventory becomes more plentiful above $400,000, creating a more favorable environment for buyers. In Ascension’s $700,000 to $800,000 segment, inventory sits at roughly 10 months, while homes priced between $900,000 and $1 million have about 15 months of supply.

While activity remains healthy, affordability continues to shape buyer behavior.